Fox Recipe Box: Fresh Apple Bars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a simple and delicious dessert recipe that brings out the great flavor of fresh apples. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese.
Fresh Apple Bars
3 eggs
1-3/4 c. sugar
1 c. vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-1/2 c. all purpose flour
½ t. salt
½ t. cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups apples, shredded or chopped small
Beat together eggs, sugar, vanilla and vegetable oil. Mix well. In a separate mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients, stir with wire whisk. Add oil mixture to dry ingredients and blend well. Gently fold in apples. Let mixture set in mixing bowl 5 minutes to allow the apples to release some of their natural juices. Spread mixture into a greased jelly roll pan, 10” x 15”. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar or Butter Glaze.
Butter Glaze
¼ cup butter
2 T. heavy whipping cream or half & half
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups powdered sugar
Heat butter and cream until butter is melted. Add vanilla & powdered sugar. Drizzle on bars while glaze is warm. Recipe can be cut in half to use only a light drizzle/garnish.