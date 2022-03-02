Fox Recipe Box: Fish & Chips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — EDWINS ‘Fish Fry Fridays’ begin this week and Chef Brandon Chrostowski visits Fox Recipe Box to share his Fish & Chips recipe. To learn more about EDWINS Butcher Shop and their current menu click here. Lots of exciting news happening with Chef Chrostowski. He recently received a James Beard nomination in the ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ category and also was featured on the New York Times ’52 Places For A Changed World’ List. To learn more about EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute click here.
Fish & Chips
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. russet potatoes
Oil for frying
1 1/2 lbs. fresh cod
6-8 oz. Conway’s Irish Ale (or Ale of your choice)
1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp old bay
¼ tsp paprika
Instructions
For the Chips
- Cut potatoes into 1 cm thick fries. Place in colander and rinse in cold water to remove some of the starch. Lay them out on a towel and pat dry.
- Add 2 inches of oil to a deep pot or chicken fryer – no more than ½ full.
- Heat oil on medium low (200°F-250°F). Add in fries, submerge, and let cook slowly for 12 minutes, maintaining a 200-250° temperature in the oil. The potatoes will be soft and flexible.
- Scoop out fries (only) and place them on a cookie sheet.
- Raise oil up to 375°F. Refry, adding fries back to oil in small batches for 5-7 minutes each. Maintain the oil temperature at around 350°-375°F.
- Remove fries from the oil, plate and immediately sprinkle with salt.
Fish Preparation
- Cut fresh cod into 8 even pieces. Pat any excess moisture off fish with a paper towel.
- In a bowl combine ¾ cups of flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, old bay. Whisk in 6-8 oz. of cold beer. The mixture should be slightly thinner than pancake batter.
- Toss fish in remaining ½ cup of flour, then dip into beer batter, allow excess to drip off for a few seconds.
- Heat oil in a pot on stove up to 350°- 375°F. Carefully place each piece of fish into oil until they are submerged. Fry no more than 3 pieces at a time so that the oil temperature does not drop too quickly. Fry for 7 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- Plate and serve immediately along with the fries. Serve with tartar sauce, lemon wedges and malt vinegar.