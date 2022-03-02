Fox Recipe Box: Fish & Chips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — EDWINS ‘Fish Fry Fridays’ begin this week and Chef Brandon Chrostowski visits Fox Recipe Box to share his Fish & Chips recipe. To learn more about EDWINS Butcher Shop and their current menu click here. Lots of exciting news happening with Chef Chrostowski. He recently received a James Beard nomination in the ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ category and also was featured on the New York Times ’52 Places For A Changed World’ List. To learn more about EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute click here.

Fish & Chips 

Prep Time: 20 minutes 

Total Time: 45 minutes 

Servings: 4 

Ingredients 

1 1/2 lbs. russet potatoes 

Oil for frying 

1 1/2 lbs. fresh cod 

6-8 oz. Conway’s Irish Ale (or Ale of your choice) 

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided 

1 tsp salt 

1/2 tsp pepper 

1/4 tsp garlic powder 

¼ tsp old bay 

¼ tsp paprika 

Instructions 

For the Chips 

  • Cut potatoes into 1 cm thick fries. Place in colander and rinse in cold water to remove some of the starch. Lay them out on a towel and pat dry. 
  • Add 2 inches of oil to a deep pot or chicken fryer – no more than ½ full. 
  • Heat oil on medium low (200°F-250°F). Add in fries, submerge, and let cook slowly for 12 minutes, maintaining a 200-250° temperature in the oil. The potatoes will be soft and flexible. 
  • Scoop out fries (only) and place them on a cookie sheet.  
  • Raise oil up to 375°F. Refry, adding fries back to oil in small batches for 5-7 minutes each. Maintain the oil temperature at around 350°-375°F.  
  • Remove fries from the oil, plate and immediately sprinkle with salt. 

Fish Preparation 

  • Cut fresh cod into 8 even pieces. Pat any excess moisture off fish with a paper towel. 
  • In a bowl combine ¾ cups of flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, old bay. Whisk in 6-8 oz. of cold beer. The mixture should be slightly thinner than pancake batter. 
  • Toss fish in remaining ½ cup of flour, then dip into beer batter, allow excess to drip off for a few seconds.  
  • Heat oil in a pot on stove up to 350°- 375°F. Carefully place each piece of fish into oil until they are submerged. Fry no more than 3 pieces at a time so that the oil temperature does not drop too quickly. Fry for 7 minutes, flipping halfway through. 
  • Plate and serve immediately along with the fries. Serve with tartar sauce, lemon wedges and malt vinegar. 

