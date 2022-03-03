Fox Recipe Box: Fig, Pecan and Cinnamon Cheese Ball

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Grand River Valley Ice Wine Festival is underway and in today’s edition of Fox Recipe Box we share an appetizer recipe that pairs perfectly with the dessert wine. Cindy Lindberg, owner of Grand River Cellars Winery in Madison, shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make the tasty dish and fills us in on all of this year’s festivities. The 19th Annual Grand River Valley Ice Wine Festival includes Debonné Vineyards, Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards, South River Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery, and Red Eagle Distillery Grand River Cellars Cheeseball

FIG, PECAN & CINNAMON CHEESE BALL

1 8oz package of cream cheese (softened)

2 tablespoons fig spread

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tablespoon finely chopped pecans


Mix the ingredients together.  Form into a ball and let is set in the refrigerator for 2 hours.  Serve with your favorite crackers and Ice Wine!

