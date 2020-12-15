Fox Recipe Box: Festive Dessert Charcuterie Boards

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Festive charcuterie boards are all the rage this holiday season! Instead of meats and cheeses filling the board, sweet treats are the star ingredients. Country chef LeeAnn Miller loves creating charcuterie boards and has some great tips for creating a holiday dessert board. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Lee Ann’s tips for a Holiday Dessert Charcuterie Board

1.) When making a charcuterie board, the more crowded the better!

2.) Keep all the nut products in one area, in case of allergies.

3.) Any mint or strong scented candies, either choose wrapped or keep them in the same area.

4.) Create different heights of product.

5.) Use Holiday colors!

6.) Anything powdered sugar coated or soft, put in a bowl!

7.) Be creative! A charcuterie board is like art, there are no mistakes.