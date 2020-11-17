Fox Recipe Box: Fall Sangria

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — Grand River Cellars Winery in Madison has a popular Fall Sangria drink and owner Cindy Lindberg shares her recipe in this edition of Fox Recipe Box.

Cindy also shares details about this year’s ‘ Thanks for Giving Trail ‘. The event is a ‘drive yourself food and wine tasting event’ that happens every day 12-6pm until November 25th. Debonne Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, South River Vineyards & Red Eagle Distillery are participating. You can stop by any of these establishments and enjoy 3 samples paired with Thanksgiving themed appetizers. The cost for the trail is $6 per person at each stop, but if you bring in a non-perishable food item, $1 will be taken off the price. For more information about the Thanks for Giving Trail click here.

Grand River Cellars Fall Sangria

Fill your pitcher halfway with ice. Add the following:

5 apple slices

2 ounces Grand River Cellars Maple Ice Wine

1/2 bottle champagne

Fill the rest of the pitcher with cider

Shake cinnamon on top.