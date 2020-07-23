Fox Recipe Box: Eggplant Bruschetta

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Eggplant Bruschetta is a wonderful summer appetizer recipe. The crispy exterior of eggplant slices combined with fresh tomato and basil created a dynamic flavor duo. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned how to make the dish from Valerio Ioria, chef and owner of Valerio’s Ristorante located in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Eggplant Bruschetta

Serving Size – 2 people

● One large eggplant

● Good quality tomatoes

● One garlic clove

● Salt

● Pepper

● Extra virgin olive oil

● Oregano

● Fresh basil

● A grill at 600 degrees or cast iron grill as hot as you can get it

Directions

1. Peel your eggplant and cut into 4 one-inch slices (horizontally) so that they look like one-inch discs.

2. Add salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil to both sides of the eggplant. Make sure the eggplant is

nice and covered in the olive oil.

3. In a separate bowl, mix the following

● Tomatoes (chopped into cubes)

● Chopped fresh basil

● Chopped garlic clove

● Salt

● Pepper

● Oregano

4. Place your eggplant slices on the grill and cook them until they are soft, but not mushy.

5. When they are finished cooking, place your eggplant on a plate and cover them with your mixed

tomatoes from step #3.

6. Top them off with a little extra virgin olive oil and basil.

7. Serve and enjoy