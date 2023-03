CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Maureen Lehman loves butter and loves creating beautiful edible sculptures using butter. So it was only natural that we would ask the former owner of ‘Spoon Blossoms’ to visit the Fox 8 Recipe Box to teach us how to make Butter Candles. Butter candles are all the rage these days on social media and Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learns how to make a butter candle perfect for the Easter holiday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction