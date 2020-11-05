Fox Recipe Box: Deviled Potatoes

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio(WJW) — Leave it to Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Urban Sweetness, to create a recipe that combines two favorite dishes — deviled eggs and potatoes. Vegan Vicki walked Fox 8’s Kristi Capel through the recipe, which is included in Vegan Vicki’s new e-cookbook “Meatless for the Holidays“. Urban Sweetness is currently taking orders for Thanksgiving dinners — meals for one person, two people or an entire family. Click here for more information.
Deviled Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 12-14 small yellow or white potatoes
- 7 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons mustard
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- Smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Deviled Potatoes
Thoroughly wash the potatoes and in a large pot of water, add the potatoes. Bring
the water with potatoes to a boil for 15 – 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender.
Check to make sure the potatoes are tender by piercing them with a knife through the
center. Drain the potatoes and rinse with cool water.
Once potatoes are cool enough, cut each one in half, lengthwise. Carefully scoop out the
potato inside, you can use a spoon or a melon baller, but be careful not to break the potato
skin. Place the scooped-out potato into a medium mixing bowl.
Add the vegan mayonnaise, mustard, apple cider vinegar, and turmeric to the bowl with
the scooped-out potatoes, add salt and pepper to taste. Mix until completely smooth. With
a spoon, scoop a small spoonful of the potato mixture into the potato skin.
Garnish the potatoes with paprika as desired. Serve immediately or place in airtight
container and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.