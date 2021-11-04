Fox Recipe Box: Deep-Fried Turkey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is nothing like the flavor of deep-fried turkey and in this edition of Fox Recipe Box Chef Eric Wells shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to prepare. Chef Wells is the owner of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Services and you can learn more about his services and upcoming cooking classes by clicking here.

Deep Fried Turkey

Brine:

6 quarts hot water

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup dark brown sugar

Sprigs of thyme

Ice

1 12-14 lbs. turkey, defrosted, giblets and neck removed

2 gallons canola oil

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup onion powder

¼ cup black pepper

¼ cup Cajun seasoning

Place water, kosher salt, dark brown sugar and thyme in extra large pot. Stir until the salt and sugar dissolves. Add ice until brine cools. Place turkey into brine, making sure it’s fully submerged. Cover and place into a cooler or refrigerator for 4-12 hours or overnight.

When ready to fry, remove turkey from the brine, rinsing and pat drying well. Allow turkey to sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, add oil to turkey fryer. Heat oil to 350 degrees.

Combine garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper and Cajun seasoning in a bowl. Rub spice mixture throughout the turkey, including under the skin and in the cavity of the bird, Slowly add the turkey to the oil and fry for 3 ½ minutes per pound, plus an additional 5 minutes.

Remove turkey and drain well. Carve and serve.