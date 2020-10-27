Fox Recipe Box: Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie with Cheddar Biscuits

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Chicken Pot Pie is staple meal once the chilly weather hits, Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus with The Rustic Grill at Stonewater, shares her recipe for this comforting Fall meal. The Rustic Grill has added ‘dining igloos’ for customers to be able to eat outside in cool weather. The heated and lighted dining pods are also highlighted in this edition of Fox Recipe Box.

Kathryn’s Recipe for Deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie with Cheddar Biscuits

Chicken Pot Pie (filling)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chicken stock (store bought or homemade)

1/2 cups small diced yellow onion

1/3 cup small diced carrot

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup butter

2 cups milk

1/2 cup of fresh or frozen English peas

1 tsp sriracha hot sauce or 1/2 tsp cayenne

1.5 cups pre-cooked shredded chicken (can use rotisserie chicken)

Taste for salt and white pepper seasoning

In a medium size saucepan heat your olive oil to medium-high heat. Add your onions and carrots and sautee until tender (8-10 minutes). In a different saucepan warm your chicken stock and milk until it simmers (start doing this while your onions and carrots are cooking). Add your thyme, garlic and butter to your vegetable pan and cook for 1 minute. Use a whisk and add your flour and constantly stir and cook for 2 minutes. While whisking add your warm milk and chicken stock mixture (this will insure no lumps in your mixture). Let everything come up to a low simmer and let cook for 5-10 minutes. Add your English peas, lemon juice, sriracha, shredded chicken and taste for desired amount of salt and white pepper you’d like. Cook mixture for another 4-5 minutes.

Serve in bowls and top with warm savory cheddar biscuit (everything can be made ahead and reheated in microwave..45 seconds for biscuits)

Savory Cheddar Biscuits

4 cups all-purpose flour

4 ounces shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup unsalted butter frozen

1 3/4 cups buttermilk

Procedure: Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone mat. In a large bowl, combine flour, cheese, chives, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Grate butter using the large holes of a box grater. Stir into the flour mixture. Add buttermilk and stir using a rubber spatula until a soft dough forms. Working on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough 3-4 times until it comes together. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 1 1/4-inch thick rectangle. Cut out 10-12 rounds using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit or cookie cutter. Place biscuits onto the prepared baking sheet; place in the freezer for 15 minutes. Remove biscuits from freezer. Place into oven and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until golden brown.