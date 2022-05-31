CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you aren’t a pie baker, but love the flavors of apple pie, this recipe is for you. Vegan Vicki shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make ‘Deconstructed Apple Pie’. Vegan Vicki’s new culinary service ‘Koncious Kuisine‘ specializes in personal chef services and meal prep.

DECONSTRUCTED APPLE PIE

2 apples, washed, dried and cut lengthwise (total 4 halves)

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup butter, cold, diced

1 cup apple cider

Preheat oven 350°

Core each apple, make a large well in the center to remove the seeds and place apples on baking sheet.

In a medium mixing bowl, mix oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon together; use fork to cut in butter until evenly combined. Spoon 1/4 of the oat mixture into each apple.

Place baking pan in the preheated oven. Bake apples until they are tender and filling is bubbling, approximately 30 minutes.



Easy Caramel Sauce

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons unsalted butter

1/2 tsp sea salt, or to taste

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer over low heat, whisking constantly or until thickened approximately 6 to 8 minutes. The sauce will thicken as it cools.

If you want some added sweetness to your dessert. Pour cooked sauce over the apple and ENJOY.