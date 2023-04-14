CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a perfect Cavs playoff watch party recipe! Chef Eric Wells, owner of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services, shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to spice up your gametime snacks with his recipe for Crispy Chicken Meatballs with Peri Peri Sauce. Chef Wells offers a variety of cooking classes and you can see his upcoming schedule by clicking here.

Crispy Chicken Meatballs with Peri Peri Sauce

1 lbs. ground chicken, preferably dark meat

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

¼ cup Panko breadcrumbs, plus 1 cup for breading

3 eggs

½ cup all purpose flour

Vegetable oil for frying

Peri Peri Sauce

Place chicken in a large bowl. Add cilantro, milk, garlic powder and a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Add ¼ cup Panko breadcrumbs and one egg and mix well. Form mixture into meatballs and set aside.

Set up dredging stations by placing flour in one bowl, two eggs, beaten, in a second bowl and the 1 cup

of Panko breadcrumbs in the third bowl. Roll each meatball in the flour, then the eggs, then the

breadcrumbs. Set aside on large sheet pan lined with foil.

Meanwhile, fill a large pot halfway with vegetable oil and place over medium heat. Bring the oil to 350

degrees Fahrenheit. Add about 5-6 meatballs and fry until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove

and place on paper-towel lined plate. Season with salt. Continue frying in batches with remaining

meatballs. Serve with Peri Peri Sauce.