Fox Recipe Box: Creamy Black Bean Salsa

AMISH COUNTRY, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to have a tasty easy appetizer recipe that kicks up a traditional salsa. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make Creamy Black Bean Salsa. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.
Creamy Black Bean Salsa
1 (15oz.) can black beans
1-1/2 frozen corn, thawed (can use fresh corn)
1 cup sweet red pepper, finely chopped
¾ cup green pepper, finely chopped
2 Tablespoons fresh or dried parsley
½ cup purple onion
1 garlic clove, minced fine (I use a garlic press)
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ t. garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
In a large bowl combine first 7 ingredients. In a separate bowl mix the ingredients for the dressing. Combine bean and vegetable mixture with the dressing. Serve with tortilla chips.