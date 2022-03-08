Fox Recipe Box: Corned Beef & Swiss Bites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to country Chef Lee Ann Miller to have a fantastic St. Patrick’s Day recipe. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy Corned Beef & Swiss Bites are to make. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.
Corned Beef & Swiss Bites
2 cups Swiss cheese, hand shredded and chopped
1 heaping cup corned beef, sliced thin & chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup thick style thousand island dressing
1/3 cup bacon, chopped, fried & drained
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1 tube Grand original biscuits (16.3 ounce)
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cheese, corned beef, mayonnaise, dressing, bacon, mustard and parsley. Split biscuits into thirds (you can peel the dough apart). Press onto the bottom and up the sides of ungreased miniature muffin cups. Fill each with about 1 tablespoon of cheese/corned beef mixture. Bake at 450° for the first 5 minutes. Then on 425° for the last 6 minutes. For a total of 11-12 minutes. Serve warm. Yields 2 dozen minis.