Fox Recipe Box: Corn Souffle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This Corn Souffle recipe is easy to make and is a great way to use fresh corn while it’s still available. According to Chef Bob Sferra this dish will also impress whoever you serve it to. Chef Bob Sferra from Culinary Occasions Catering Service shows Fox 8’s Todd Meany how to make a delicious Corn Souffle. Chef Sferra says you can make this dish in individual souffle cups or in one dish and serve family-style. He also says his recipe can be enjoyed year-round with frozen corn and urges you not to be afraid to mix in other flavors to his recipe.



CORN SOUFFLE

5T butter, separated

3/4 c gruyere, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup corn, from approximately 2 ears

1/2 t fresh ginger, minced

2 1/2 T all-purpose flour

3/4 c milk, warm

3 eggs, room temperature

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Melt 2 Tablespoons butter in small pan and lightly sauté garlic, corn and ginger. Season with salt and pepper, and transfer to heat-proof bowl to cool

In the same pan, melt 2 Tablespoons butter and continuously whisk in 2 1/2 tablespoons flour for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and add half of the warm milk. Return to heat and whisk the remaining milk until very thick. Add 1/2 cup of cheese and stir until melted. Transfer to a large bowl and season.

To the bowl of the milk mixture, slowly whisk in egg yolks.

Separately, in the bowl of a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, beat egg whites to stiff peaks with the whisk attachment

Fold 1/3 of the stiff egg whites to the yolk mixture slowly. Once combined, fold in the remaining egg whites. Then fold in the sautéed corn mixture and 1/4 cup gruyere.

Portion into buttered soufflé dishes and sprinkle with additional cheese, if desired.

Bake 18-20 minutes. The soufflé will rise and brown a bit on top.

Serve warm.