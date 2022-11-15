CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller shares a family recipe for Corn Pudding that is a perfect side dish for Thanksgiving. Lee Ann says this is one of her family’s favorite recipes and she shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to put together. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Corn Pudding

2-3 cups frozen corn (or 1-1/2 cup frozen corn & 1-1/2 cup canned cream corn)

½ cup white sugar

3 Tablespoons Flour

½ stick butter, melted in a 2 quart baking dish

2 cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

3 eggs well beaten

Preheat oven to 350. Mix together corn, sugar, flour and salt. Add milk and eggs.

Pour into 8×8 baking dish and bake for 60 minutes or until golden on top and

mixture doesn’t jiggle or slosh when pan is moved from side to side. Do NOT try

to double this recipe and make in a bigger baking pan. Do not change cooking

temperature or time or you may cause separating. This is a Miller Family

favorite!