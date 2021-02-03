Fox Recipe Box: Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- As temperatures start to head downward, this Taco Soup recipe is a great way to warm up and keep the chill away. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and this is one of her favorite recipes. Fox 8's Todd Meany couldn't wait for the segment and he actually made the recipe for his family and reports everyone loved it! Click here to get Meghan's Taco Soup recipe and also be connected to dozens of other great Fresh Thyme Market recipes.

