Fox Recipe Box: Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a great dip recipe? Look no further than this delicious Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip recipe created by chef Kathryn Neidus. Kathryn is the executive chef at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater and has created a full curbside pickup menu for Superbowl Sunday. Click here to see the full menu and learn about other catering options offered by The Rustic Grill at Stonewater.
Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip
1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
1 each fresh jalapeno small dice
¼ cup chopped scallions
1.5 tsp garlic powder
16 oz softened cream cheese
½ cup sour cream
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
¾ cup chopped cooked bacon
½ each lime zest and juice
1 tsp sriracha ( optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
- In a medium size sauté pan, heat to medium heat with 1 tsp of olive oil and sauté your corn and jalapeno with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for about 7 minutes or until tender. Set aside and slightly cool
- Cook one pound of your preferred smoked bacon and cook until brown and crispy. Drain on paper towel and when cooled chop in little pieces.
- In a medium size mixing bowl add your corn and jalapeno mixture, scallions, garlic powder, softened cream cheese, ½ cup sour cream, cheddar cheese, lime juice and zest, ½ the chopped bacon optional sriracha and a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix until all well incorporated.
- Grease desired baking dish and pour mixture evenly in pan. Sprinkle the rest of your chopped bacon on top
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15- 25 minutes ( until brown and bubbly In the middle)
- Enjoy with tortilla chips or even yummy veggies!