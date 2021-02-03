Fox Recipe Box: Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip

Recipe Box
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a great dip recipe? Look no further than this delicious Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip recipe created by chef Kathryn Neidus. Kathryn is the executive chef at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater and has created a full curbside pickup menu for Superbowl Sunday. Click here to see the full menu and learn about other catering options offered by The Rustic Grill at Stonewater.

Corn, Bacon & Jalapeno Cheese Dip

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 each fresh jalapeno small dice

¼ cup chopped scallions

1.5 tsp garlic powder

16 oz softened cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

¾ cup chopped cooked bacon

½ each lime zest and juice

1 tsp sriracha ( optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

  1. In a medium size  sauté pan, heat to medium heat with 1 tsp of olive oil and sauté your corn and jalapeno with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for about 7 minutes or until tender. Set aside and slightly cool
  2. Cook one pound of your preferred smoked bacon and cook until brown and crispy. Drain on paper towel and when cooled chop in little pieces.
  3. In a medium size mixing bowl add your corn and jalapeno mixture, scallions, garlic powder, softened cream cheese, ½ cup sour cream, cheddar cheese, lime juice and zest, ½ the chopped bacon optional sriracha and a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix until all well incorporated.
  4. Grease desired baking dish and pour mixture evenly in pan. Sprinkle the rest of your chopped bacon on top
  5. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15- 25 minutes ( until brown and bubbly In the middle)
  6. Enjoy with tortilla chips or even yummy veggies!

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

continue reading override