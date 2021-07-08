Fox Recipe Box: Coriander Crusted Shrimp & Scallop Skewers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Eric Wells, owner of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services, has a full schedule of summer cooking classes. In this edition of Fox Recipe Box, Chef Wells shares some culinary insights about spices that are perfect for summer meals. He also shares one of the recipes from his upcoming Summer Spice cooking class. The class happens Friday July 29th at Cornucopia Place in Cleveland and you can learn more by clicking here.

Coriander Crusted Shrimp and Scallop Skewers

4 long wood skewers

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon dried coriander

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

8 white button mushrooms

4 U-10 scallops, halved lengthwise

8 cherry tomatoes

8 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 medium zucchini, cut into four 1-inch slices

Minced cilantro

Lemon wedges

Soak skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat broiler.

In a medium bowl, mix lemon juice, vegetable oil, coriander, salt and pepper. Thread, in order, on each of the four skewers: mushroom, scallop, tomato, shrimp, zucchini, shrimp, tomato, mushroom. Lay each skewer on a sheet pan and brush with lemon juice mixture.

Place skewers in broiler, turning once and cooking until scallops, turn white and shrimp turn pink and are firm.

Serve on a platter topped with minced cilantro and lemon wedges.

Yield 4 servings