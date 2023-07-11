CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Summer is salad season and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a delicious and unique summer salad recipe. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller. Lee Ann shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to put together a Citrus Summer Tossed Salad.

Citrus Summer Tossed Salad

7-8 cups romaine, chopped

2 cups spinach, roughly chopped

2 cups red cabbage, sliced fine

4 green onions, sliced thin

1 – 8oz. bag sugar snap peas, ends trimmed

½-1 cup sliced cucumber

1 orange, peeled and cut into bite size pieces

1 grapefruit, peeled and cut into bite size pieces

2 heaping cups Campanelli pasta, cooked & seasoned with salt

1 cup sharp white cheddar, shredded

1 – 3.5oz. bag of tortilla stripes, made for salads

2 smoked pork chops, grilled, cooled and cut into bite size pieces

Combine all salad ingredients in a large salad serving dish right before making the citrus dressing.

Homemade Citrus Dressing

¼ cup lemon infused balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

2 Tablespoons mayonnaise

3 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon fresh orange juice

Pinch of salt

¼ cup parsley, chopped

In a small food processor add everything except the parsley. Pulse/mix dressing until blended. Add chopped parsley and stir into dressing. Pour over salad and serve immediately.