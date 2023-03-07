CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chocolate Avocado Pudding is not only delicious, the sweet creamy treat is also loaded with heart-healthy omega 3s, antioxidants, vitamin E and potassium. Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Konscious Kuisine, shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make Chocolate Avocado Pudding.
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
2 medium ripe avocados , peeled, pitted and chopped
⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ cup maple syrup or (honey, agave nectar, etc.)
½ cup unsweetened dairy free milk (soy, almond, pea, etc)
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a high powered blender, blend all ingredients, until smooth. If you don’t have a blender, you can use a food processor or a hand held mixer.
Serve immediately, or chill first (recommended).
Great with: Raspberries, Strawberries, Granola, Dairy-free whipped cream