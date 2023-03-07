CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chocolate Avocado Pudding is not only delicious, the sweet creamy treat is also loaded with heart-healthy omega 3s, antioxidants, vitamin E and potassium. Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Konscious Kuisine, shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make Chocolate Avocado Pudding.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

2 medium ripe avocados , peeled, pitted and chopped

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup maple syrup or (honey, agave nectar, etc.)

½ cup unsweetened dairy free milk (soy, almond, pea, etc)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In a high powered blender, blend all ingredients, until smooth. If you don’t have a blender, you can use a food processor or a hand held mixer.

Serve immediately, or chill first (recommended).

Great with: Raspberries, Strawberries, Granola, Dairy-free whipped cream