CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Canned chickpeas replace the tuna in this delicious recipe. It’s an easy and satisfying no-cook vegan dish and Fox 8’s Todd Meany learns how to put it together in this edition of Fox Recipe Box. Chef Vegan Vicki is the culinary force behind the local company Koncious Kuisine. Vegan Vicki turned to a plant-based diet after being diagnosed with lung cancer years ago. She is passionate about creating tasty vegan recipes and you can click here to learn more about the vegan and plant based services offered at Koncious Kuisine.

Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans) drained and rinsed

1/3 cup vegan mayo

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped red onions

1 tablespoon nori, finely chopped (they come in sheets at your local Asian market)

2 tablespoons pickle relish

Salt and pepper to taste

1. In a medium mixing bowl, mash the chickpeas with a fork or a potato masher. **I like to leave some whole chickpeas for texture

2. Once mashed to your desired texture, add all the remaining ingredients and mix well.

3. Add to your favorite bread, eat with crackers. However you choose, ENJOY.