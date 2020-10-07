Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Chili & Cornbread Muffins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Chef extraordinaire Zack Bruell shares his recipe for Roasted Street Corn with the Fox Recipe Box. Chef Bruell is one of Northeast Ohio's most renowned chefs who is also recognized nationally for his culinary talents.

Zack is one of the featured chefs at this years March of Dimes Signature Chefs Extravaganza event. To learn more about the event and the work the March of Dimes does click here.