Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Chili & Cornbread Muffins

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Planning weekly dinner meals can be a monotonous chore, but chef and culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini is here to help. Stefanie has an upcoming cooking class called ‘Weeknight Chicken’ that offers several fast and flavorful family meals in minutes. Stefanie shares one of the recipes from that class in this edition of Fox Recipe Box. You can learn more about this class and all of the offerings at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking by clicking here.
Chicken Chili
Serves 8
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 1/2 lbs. ground chicken
½ lb. bulk Italian sweet sausage
¼ cup onion, diced
1 lb. tomatoes, chopped
1 (11 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups tomato sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups chicken stock
2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced
1 tsp. fresh oregano, minced
1 tsp. dried cumin
1 tsp. chili powder
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
4 cups Grated cheddar cheese
Garnish:
Avocado
Sour cream
Bacon
Heat oil in a heavy bottomed stock pot. Add chicken sausage, and onions.. Sauté until onions are transparent.
Add tomatoes, stock, beans, and garlic. Cook until heated, stirring regularly.
Add stock and seasonings. Salt and pepper to taste.
Serve warm sprinkled with cheese and garnishes.
Cornbread Muffins
Serves 6
1 tsp. vegetable oil
1 cup AP flour
1 cup cornmeal
2 tsp. granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1-1/3 cups buttermilk
1 large egg, slightly beaten
2 egg whites
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
1 11-oz. can whole kernel corn, drained
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
Add remaining ingredients, mixing just until ingredients are moistened.
Pour batter into greased muffin tins about ¾ full and bake for 15-25 minutes until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm.