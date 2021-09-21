Fox Recipe Box: Chestnut & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great recipe for Fall, chef Stefanie Paganini shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to take a simple pork chop and turn it into a savory meal fancy enough to serve company. Stefanie is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland and you can click here to learn about the variety of cooking classes offered.
Chestnut & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops
Serves 8-10
3 Tablespoons Olive oil
3 Tablespoons Butter
¼ cup minced shallots
1 teaspoon dried sage
8 or 10 thick cut Pork Chops – 2 inches thick
¼ cup chicken stock
1 Tablespoons white wine
Heat oven to 350°.
Cut a pocket into the meaty side of each chop, cutting to the bone. Stuff pork chops with stuffing. In a large oven-safe sauté pan over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil and butter. Brown shallots and chops, carefully turning to brown both sides. If there is any leftover stuffing, spoon into the center of the pan. Add chicken stock and white wine to pan. Cover the pan with lid or foil and transfer to the oven. Bake for 20-35 minutes, until pork chops are cooked through to an internal temperature of the stuffing to 145 degrees F.
Stuffing:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup celery, finely chopped
½ cup carrots, finely chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
3 granny smith apples, peeled, cored, quartered and diced
6 cups Italian country bread, crusts removed, bread cut into 1-inch cubes
2 teaspoons dried Herbs de Provence
2 cups peeled roasted chestnuts, chopped
1 cup chicken stock
2 eggs
½ cup heavy cream
Salt & Freshly ground pepper
To make stuffing:
Heat oil in a sauté pan. Sauté celery, carrots, and onion until onions are transparent. Add apples and garlic and cook until garlic is lightly brown. Remove from pan and place in a large mixing bowl to cool. Once cooled, add remaining ingredients and toss together to fully saturate bread with liquids and mixture.