Fox Recipe Box: Chestnut & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops

(NEXSTAR) – Missing 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, whose body was believed to have been recovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park, sent a final text message to her mother that raised red flags, according to a newly unsealed police warrant.

Petito's mother received an "odd" text on Aug. 27 that read, "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls," according to the North Port, Florida, police warrant. "Stan" refers to Petito's grandfather, but her mother, Nicole Schmidt, told police that Gabby never refered to him by his first name.