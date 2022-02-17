Fox Recipe Box: Cheesy Potato Casserole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a creamy and cheesy potato casserole that is always a crowd pleaser. Country chef Lee Ann Miller shares one of her favorite recipes that’s perfect as a main dish or hearty side dish. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Cheesy Potato Casserole

2 lbs. shredded frozen hash browns (semi-thawed

1 stick butter, melted (reserve ¼ cup melted butter for cornflake topping)

1 can cream of chicken soup

8oz. (or ¾ cup) sour cream

½ cup sweet onion, chopped

3 Tablespoons real half & half

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

2 cups Mild Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 heaping Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2-1/2 cups cornflakes, coarsely crushed

Place hash browns in a large mixing bowl. In a separate mixing bowl, combine soup, ¼ cup of the melted butter, sour cream, onions, half & half, garlic powder, salt & pepper. Mix together well and pour over the shredded hash browns. Gently combine & then add cheeses and fresh parsley. Pour into greased 13×9 baking dish.

In a medium skillet add 2-1/2 cups crushed cornflakes and ¼ cup melted butter. Combine over medium heat until coated and top casserole. Bake at 350 for 35-45 minutes.