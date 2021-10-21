Fox Recipe Box: Cheddar Beer Fondue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is a perfect recipe for Fall entertaining or for game-day snacking. Chef Pam Goodman from Giant Eagle Market District shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to make Cheddar Beer Fondue and how fun it is to add your own personal spin on the dish with different dipping ideas. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Market District.
Cheddar Beer Fondue
4 Tbls butter
1/4 cup grated onion
3 Tbls flour
2 tsp ground mustard
1 12oz beer
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup sharp white cheddar shredded
2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
1 tsp Kosher salt
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
1-2 tsp hot sauce (opt)
Apple slices, soft pretzels, summer sausage
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and sauté 3 minutes until pinion is translucent. Add flour and mustard, whisking frequently until bubbly and a roux has formed. About 3 minutes.
Slowly add beer a little at a time, continuing to whisk. Slowly add cream and whisk until it thickens a bit. About 5 minutes. Add cheeses and whisk until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve with apples, soft pretzels, summer sausage, kielbasa and pears.