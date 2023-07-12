CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Charcuterie boards are all the rage for entertaining, but what about a charcuterie board for your furry friend? Gina Cicconetti is passionate about dogs and founded ‘Bow Wow ‘Bark’ Cuterie – Charcuterie For Dogs. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learns more about the products Gina offers and also learned how to make a simple dog treat recipe sure to please any four-foot.

GRAIN FREE PEANUT BUTTER BALLS (DOG TREATS)

· ¼ C. coconut flour

· 1 large egg

· 2 Tbls. NATURAL peanut butter (no additives)

· Approx 3-4 baby carrots, shredded

1. Preheat oven to 350F

2. Pour coconut flour into bowl. Use fork to remove any clumps.

3. Add in remaining ingredients and mix well. (If too sticky, slowly add more coconut flour. If dry, slowly add water to form a dough).

4. Roll dough into balls. (Approx. 1/4 -1/2 teaspoon each)

5. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 15 minutes (softer), 20 minutes (harder).

6. If you want to continue drying them, after baking, set oven to 170F, bake an additional 15 minutes, then turn oven off, leaving treats in oven to slowly dry.