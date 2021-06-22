Fox Recipe Box: Celebration Cupcakes with Rainbow Frosting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News in the Morning is celebrating the return of chefs to the studio with a festive and colorful recipe! Culinary whiz Stefanie Paganini teaches Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make ‘Rainbow Frosting’ which is perfect for a birthday or graduation celebration. Stefanie Paganini teaches cooking classes at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland. Click here to see the schedule of classes offered at the popular cooking school.

Celebration Cupcakes

Makes 24

3 cups flour

2 cups sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

¾ cup oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups hot tap water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a kitchen stand mixer, stir together dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients and then slowly add the hot water and mix well. Mix until mostly smooth. Batter will be very wet.

Pour into 2 cupcake pans filled with cupcake liners filling each cup about 3/4 full. Bake for 12-20 minutes, until a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs. Cool completely.

Cream Cheese Frosting:

Yields: 3 cups

16 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups powdered sugar (more if needed)

Mix cream cheese and butter until smooth, light, and fluffy. Add vanilla and salt. Slowly add powdered sugar. Color and place in a piping bag. Pipe onto cupcakes.