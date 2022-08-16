CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boats is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats

Caprese Zucchini Boat

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil, plus more for topping

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Bakery bread crumbs

1/4 cup Fresh Thyme shredded mozzarella

2 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Position oven shelf 8 to 10 inches from the broiler element and preheat to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out seeds from zucchini with a spoon. In a small bowl, combine garlic, 2 Tbsp. olive oil, salt and pepper; brush oil mixture onto zucchini. Arrange halved cherry tomatoes into zucchini and sprinkle with bread crumbs. Place zucchini halves on prepared baking sheet and bake 30 minutes. Remove zucchini from oven and sprinkle tops with mozzarella. Turn oven to broil and broil zucchini 5 minutes or until cheese is golden and bubbling. To serve, top zucchini with olive oil and Parmesan.