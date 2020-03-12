Fox Recipe Box: Cabbage Skillet Meal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, but also a delicious meal anytime of the year, country chef Lee Ann Miller shares her recipe for a Cabbage Skillet Meal. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Sautéed Cabbage, Sausage & Noodles

4 pieces pepper bacon- chopped, fried and drained (save drippings)

1 medium head of cabbage- cut in thin strips

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

½ large sweet onion- sliced

½ red pepper- cut in small pieces

1lb. smoked sausage- sliced in fat pieces

2 Tablespoons parsley- minced

For noodles: In a medium saucepan, heat 2 Tablespoons of butter until caramel in color. Add 14.5 oz. chicken broth & 4 cups of water. Bring broth/water to boil and add wide egg noodles. Bring water back to a boil, add a teaspoon of salt, cover and turn off heat. Allow to set 20 minutes without removing the lid! Seat aside until cabbage dish is done.

For Cabbage & Sausage dish: Chop, fry and drain bacon on paper towel. On medium heat, sauté sliced onion in bacon drippings until golden. Place cabbage in frying pan with onion and bacon drippings, gently toss. Add salts & garlic and continue gently tossing. In a separate small frying pan, heat smoked sausage until golden. Meanwhile, add red pepper and parsley to cabbage. Add smoked sausage; include sausage drippings, and bacon to cabbage mixture. Gently combine.

To serve: Spoon a generous amount of noodles in the bottom of a bowl. Layer cabbage mixture over top of noodles. Spoon a dollop of sour cream and a grape tomato on top for garnish.