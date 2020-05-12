FOX Recipe Box: Butterfly Pasta Primavera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Like all cooking schools in Ohio, the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking has been closed since the state first issued a stay-at-home order back in March.

But the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking is offering some fun virtual classes including online cooking classes, live interactive private classes, and virtual book club gatherings with themed take-out related to the book.

The school plans to resume in-person classes on May 21.

Instructor Stefanie Paganini shared a delicious pasta recipe on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Butterfly Pasta Primavera

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup green onions, chopped finely

2 zucchini, peeled and sliced thin

2 carrots, peeled & chopped (can use matchstick)

6 asparagus stalks, chopped

1/4 cup fresh or frozen peas

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/3 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 tsp. fresh basil, minced

1 tsp. fresh oregano, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 lb. bowtie pasta

1 tsp. Italian parsley, minced

1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Instructions:

Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a 12-inch sauté pan. Add all vegetables to the sauté pan. Cook over medium heat for 7 minutes. Add wine and broth. Cook at high heat for 10-15 minutes to reduce sauce. Add basil, oregano, and half the parmesan cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Bring a 12-quart pot of water to a boil. Add salt, then pasta and cook until “al dente”. Drain pasta and toss with sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and remaining cheese, and serve.