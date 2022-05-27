CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Crunchy, tasty and refreshing! Did we mention that this veggie side dish is also easy to make?! Country chef Lee Ann Miller shares her recipe for Broccoli Crunch Salad. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.

Broccoli Crunch Slaw

16 oz. Broccoli Slaw

1 cup matchstix carrots

1/3 cup red onion or green onion

1 cup slivered almonds, toasted in a teaspoon butter then cooled

1 cup roasted & salted sunflower seeds

2 packages of ramen noodles, broken into smaller pieces

Combine all the above ingredients in a medium salad bowl.

Dressing

¾ cup canola oil

1/3 cup white vinegar

½ cup white sugar

2 packs of chicken ramen seasoning

In a blender bottle or small food processor combine dressing ingredients and mix well. Toss dressing into salad ingredients and serve.

*Tip- if you think you will have leftovers you can serve the ramen in a separate bowl as a topping. That way it doesn’t get soggy for the next day!