Fox Recipe Box: Broccoli Casserole

CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) — Looking for a new side dish for your Thanksgiving feast? County chef Lee Ann Miller shares her recipe for Broccoli Casserole with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Broccoli Casserole

1 cup of water

½ teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 cup jasmine or basmati rice

¼ cup butter

¼ cup chopped onion or shallots

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

15 ounces frozen broccoli florets, partially thawed

1/3 cup Velveeta cheese

¼ heaping cup Bermuda Onion cheese, shredded (or cheddar)

¼ heaping cup Mild Smoked Cheddar, shredded (or cheddar)

1- 3.5 ounce bag Crispy Onions

Bring water, salt and Olive Oil to a boil. Add rice and return to a rolling boil. Cover and turn off heat. Allow to set for 15 minutes, do not remove lid for 15 minutes. Melt butter in medium/large skillet. Sauté chopped onions and celery until tender. Turn off heat and add broccoli and cheese. In a separate large bowl, whisk together both soups. Add broccoli mixture then rice. Fold together gently until combined. Pour mixture into a buttered square 9×9 inch baking pan or 2 quart baking dish. Top with Crispy Onions and bake at 350 for 50-60 minutes.