Fox Recipe Box: Blue Canyon’s Lobster Roll

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is planning some delicious menu options for Valentine’s Day. Executive Chef Scott Coffman explained to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany that a special menu will be available for both inside dining and curbside pickup. Blue Canyon will also be offering a Valentine’s Day brunch. Chef Coffman stepped into the kitchen and shared a recipe for one of the dishes he will be cooking on Valentine’s Day. For more information click here.
Vietnamese Lobster Rolls with spicy mango salsa
For the rolls
2 oz. rice vermicelli
8 rice wrappers (8.5 inch in diameter)
8 oz. chopped steamed lobster
1 cup shredded carrot
1 cup shredded cucumber
16 basil leaves
1/4th cup chopped cilantro
1/4th cup chopped mint
1/4th cup green onions
1. Cook vermicelli according to package, chill and set aside. (These can be done ahead of time if desired)
2. Soak rice paper wrappers one at a time in warm water for about 10 seconds or until they become soft, lay flat.
3. Add a small amount of cooked noodles, followed by a little lobster, carrot, cucumber, 2 basil leaves, and one pinch of each herb leaving about 2 inches on each side
4. Fold uncovered slides inward and tightly roll wrapper
5. Repeat.
For the salsa
1 fresh mango diced
The zest of one lime
1 jalapeno seeded and diced
2 T. rice wine vinegar
1 T. Palm Sugar
Mix ingredients and Chill.