Fox Recipe Box: Blue Canyon’s Lobster Roll

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is planning some delicious menu options for Valentine’s Day. Executive Chef Scott Coffman explained to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany that a special menu will be available for both inside dining and curbside pickup. Blue Canyon will also be offering a Valentine’s Day brunch. Chef Coffman stepped into the kitchen and shared a recipe for one of the dishes he will be cooking on Valentine’s Day. For more information click here.

Vietnamese Lobster Rolls with spicy mango salsa

For the rolls

2 oz. rice vermicelli

8 rice wrappers (8.5 inch in diameter)

8 oz. chopped steamed lobster

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup shredded cucumber

16 basil leaves

1/4th cup chopped cilantro

1/4th cup chopped mint

1/4th cup green onions

1. Cook vermicelli according to package, chill and set aside. (These can be done ahead of time if desired)

2. Soak rice paper wrappers one at a time in warm water for about 10 seconds or until they become soft, lay flat.

3. Add a small amount of cooked noodles, followed by a little lobster, carrot, cucumber, 2 basil leaves, and one pinch of each herb leaving about 2 inches on each side

4. Fold uncovered slides inward and tightly roll wrapper

5. Repeat.

For the salsa

1 fresh mango diced

The zest of one lime

1 jalapeno seeded and diced

2 T. rice wine vinegar

1 T. Palm Sugar

Mix ingredients and Chill.