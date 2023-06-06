CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This pasta salad recipe combines the best of both worlds — BLT and pasta salad. Food stylist Jenn Thomas says it is a favorite dish in her house and she shows Fox 8’s Stacey Frey how to put it together. You can follow Jenn Thomas on her Instagram by clicking here.

BLT Pasta Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 pound pasta

1 pound bacon, thick cut, cooked until crispy

4 cups tomatoes, cherry or grape, sliced in half

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 head romaine lettuce, cut small

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dill pickle juice

1 Tablespoon celery seed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper

pinch salt

Method:

In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, dill pickle juice, celery seed, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, black pepper. Taste. Adjust seasoning. Taste again. Set aside.

*can be stored in a closed container up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator

Add Pasta, lettuce, bacon, tomato, and cheese into a large mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over the top and combine all ingredients.

Enjoy!