Chef Bev Shaffer shares a ‘brain healthy’ recipe: Beans, Greens & Other Things

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio chef Bev Shaffer is known for her healthy and delicious recipes. Bev has also become a tireless advocate for Alzheimer’s Disease awareness in recent years as she cared for her husband John who was battling and eventually passed away from the disease. Bev shares details from her personal journey with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson and also let’s us know about an important fundraiser called ‘The Longest Day’. The Longest Day raises important funds to help support families dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease. Leave it to Bev to also share a recipe for a summer dish that contains ingredients important to brain health.

Beans & Greens with Toasted Pita Croutons [Salmon & Blueberries, Too!]

Toast the Pita for Croutons:

2 or 3 small whole-wheat pita breads, torn into bite sized pieces

Heat oven to 400°F, then spread pita pieces in a single layer on a large baking

sheet.

Bake until crisp and just beginning to brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Allow to cool.

Beans & Greens Dressing:

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 ½ Tablespoons ground cumin

Freshly ground pepper

3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

Combine the minced garlic, salt, cumin and pepper in a small bowl. Add the

lemon juice to the olive oil, and then whisk all ingredients together in the bowl to

blend. Set aside.

Beans & Greens & Other Things:

2 cups cooked pinto beans, rinsed and well drained

1 ½ cups diced plum tomatoes

½ cucumber, peeled and diced

1 ½ cups torn romaine lettuce or red leaf lettuce

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

3 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Optional but delicious “brain food”:

1 salmon fillet, cooked and flaked into pieces

1 ½ cups fresh blueberries

Combine the beans, tomatoes and cucumber in a large serving bowl. Add the

lettuce, feta, parsley, pita croutons and the dressing. Toss gently but thoroughly

to coat.

Serve immediately, topped with flaked salmon and fresh blueberries.

Serves 2 heartily