CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Gavin Pinto from Certified Angus Beef brand visits the Fox Recipe Box to share a recipe that is a great alternative to burgers and dogs at a summer gathering. The cheesy chopped beef sandwich is always a crowd please and Chef Pinto shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to put it together. Click here to get the full recipe.

