CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This recipe went viral on social media because it’s just that good! Executive chef Kathryn Neidus from The Rustic Grill at Stonewater visited the Fox 8 Recipe Box to show Natalie Herbick how easy the popular Baked Feta Dip is to make.
BAKED FETA DIP
1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved)
½ red onion thinly sliced
½ cup pitted kalamata olives
2 garlic cloves minced
½ tsp dried oregano
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 block 8oz feta cheese ( French style is fattier)
¼ tsp crushed red pepper
Pinch of salt and pepper
Fresh basil for garnish
Pita chips or crackers for serving
- Pre-heat oven to 400 Fahrenheit
- In an oven safe dish, put your cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, garlic, dried oregano, olive oil, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper and mix together.
- Put your feta block in the middle of your mixture of the baking dish.
- Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.
- Mixed together to form a creamy dip and top with fresh basil. Serve with your desired crackers.