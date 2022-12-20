CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This recipe went viral on social media because it’s just that good! Executive chef Kathryn Neidus from The Rustic Grill at Stonewater visited the Fox 8 Recipe Box to show Natalie Herbick how easy the popular Baked Feta Dip is to make.

BAKED FETA DIP

1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved)

½ red onion thinly sliced

½ cup pitted kalamata olives

2 garlic cloves minced

½ tsp dried oregano

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 block 8oz feta cheese ( French style is fattier)

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

Pinch of salt and pepper

Fresh basil for garnish

Pita chips or crackers for serving

Pre-heat oven to 400 Fahrenheit In an oven safe dish, put your cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, garlic, dried oregano, olive oil, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper and mix together. Put your feta block in the middle of your mixture of the baking dish. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Mixed together to form a creamy dip and top with fresh basil. Serve with your desired crackers.