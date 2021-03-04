Fox Recipe Box: Bacon Jalapeno Mac and Cheese

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Jim Barnhart from the 1833 Restaurant in The Hotel at Oberlin takes a beloved recipe and kicks it up a couple of notches. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer got a virtual cooking lesson from Chef Barnhart and also learned more about the 1833 Restaurant in The Hotel at Oberlin that overlooks historic Tappan Square in the center of town.

1833 Mac “n” Cheese

Yield: 1 portion

Ingredients

· 2 C. Cavatappi Pasta, Cooked al dente (see Note)

· 1.5 C. Heavy Cream

· 2 T. Onion, small diced

· ½ oz Garlic, minced.

· 1 T. Jalapenos pickled & chopped.

· 3 ea. Bacon Slices, cooked crispy, chopped, reserve the fat

· 4 oz. Grated Sharp White Cheddar cheese

· 1 t. Rice Wine Vinegar

· 2 T. Toasted Panko Breadcrumbs

· 1 Pinch Of Chopped Parsley & Thyme

· Salt & Pepper to Taste

Procedure

1) In a large Sauté pan over medium high add in the onions, bacon, Jalapeno, and garlic. Sweat these items together for 2 minutes until onions and garlic are cooked translucent.

2) Add in the cream and cooked pasta and bring to a simmer.

3) Add in the cheese and stir until the cheese is melted and the sauce thickens. If it is to thick add a touch of cream and combine

4) Taste and season with salt and pepper

5) Pour into a bowl plate.

6) Garnish the top with toasted crumbs and sprinkle with dried parsley.

Note: To cook the cavatappi, bring a large pot of salted water (should taste like the ocean) to a boil. Add in the cavatappi. Cook for 10 to 11 minutes until al dente. Strain out the pasta and cool hold for the remainder of the recipe.