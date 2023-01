CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Astoria Cafe & Market has one of the best French Onion Soup recipes around! Chef Cory Kobrinski is the Chef de Cuisine at Astoria and he gives Fox 8’s Kristi Capel a lesson in how to make the savory soup. Astoria was named ‘One of Cleveland’s Best 25 Restaurants’ in 2022 by Cleveland Magazine and Chef Cory creates recipes based in old-world traditions of Mediterranean cuisine.

