CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you love sliders, you’ll want to try Chef Eric Wells recipe for a turkey slider with an Asian flavor twist. Chef Wells is the owner of Skye LaRaes Culinary Services and has an upcoming cooking class devoted to ‘Sliders’. Click here for more information.

Southeast Asian Ground Turkey Sliders

2 lbs. ground turkey thighs

½ cup sweet Thai chili sauce

1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs, plus more if needed

Salt

Pepper

Vegetable oil

8 slices Swiss cheese, cut in half lengthwise

Slider buns

Mayo

Green leaf lettuce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine ground turkey, Thai chili sauce and breadcrumbs. Add salt and pepper. Blend well. If mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs.

Form turkey mixture into 2 ounce patties. Place patties on a cutting board.

Heat a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the skillet. Working in batches, fry patties for about 4 minutes per side. Place fried patties on a sheet pan and bake in preheated oven for about 6 minutes. Remove patties and top with cheese. Place patties back into the oven and bake until the cheese melts, about 2 more minutes.

Serve sliders on slider bun and topped with mayo and lettuce.

Makes 16 sliders