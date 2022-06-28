CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) –SOL restaurant, located in downtown Willoughby, has many fresh new dishes on the summer menu, including this Arugula Melon Salad with Mimosa Vinaigrette. The salad can be topped with Mahi-Mahi, Chicken, Steak, Salmon or Octopus. SOL Executive Chef Brett Zubek shares the recipe with Fox 8’s Todd Meany. SOL is a Spanish fusion scratch kitchen that was recently recognized as Best Cleveland Brunch 2022 (an honor the restaurant has received in past years as well).

Arugula Melon Salad with Mimosa Vinaigrette

Arugula, Melon ( watermelon / honeydew / cantaloupe / Queso fresco cheese / toasted sunflower seeds)

Mimosa Vinaigrette Recipe

1 cup orange juice

1 1/2 cup champagne vinegar

1 shallot minced

4 cloves minced garlic

1/4 cup honey

1 sprig mint, chiffonade cut

1 1/2 TBS mustard (Dijon or Stone Ground)

Blend all ingredients in blender.

Take 4 cups of olive oil and slowly pour into blender till emulsified

Put arugula in large bowl and add dressing, toss to coat.

Add cut melon, sunflower seeds, Queso Fresco

Add grilled fish, chicken or steak.