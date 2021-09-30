FOX Recipe Box: Apple sausage pancake casserole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a casserole that contains sausage and pancakes. But it’s not just for breakfast.

Country chef Lee Ann Miller says you can eat this Apple Sausage Pancake Casserole anytime of the day.

She appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning Thursday to show you how to make it.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her.

Apple Sausage Pancake Casserole

3/4 lb. regular bulk pork sausage

1/4 lb. hot bulk sausage

2 cups biscuit/pancake baking mix (Bisquick)

1-1/3 cups whole milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup canola oil

2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced (Cortland work great!)

2-1/2 Tablespoons cinnamon sugar

Maple syrup

In a medium skillet over fry & crumble sausage, drain & set aside. Mix biscuit mix, milk, eggs and oil just until blended. Add and gently stir in sausage. Pour biscuit mixture to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Arrange with apples on top of batter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 350° set, 30-40 minutes. Serve with syrup. To make ahead: Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator while oven preheats. It may take 40-45 minutes because of being stored in the refrigerator.