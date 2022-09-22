CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Laurie Aker from Earth Fare Supermarket shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to create a beautiful and delicious Fall Charcuterie Board that includes Apple Pecan Baked Brie.

Earth Fare has two Northeast Ohio locations in Fairview Park and Canton.

Click here for information about Earth Fare and their upcoming Harvest Festival.

Apple Pecan Baked Brie

1 tbsp butter

1 tart apple, peeled and diced

1/3 cup dried cranberries

¼ cup chopped pecans

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp local honey

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg

1 Round Brie Cheese

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. In a saucepan, add apple, cranberries, pecans, brown sugar, honey, cinnamon and nutmeg. Sautee over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes, until apples are tender.

3. Cut Brie horizontally in half; place bottom half in a 9-in. pie plate. Top with half of the apple mixture; replace top. Top with remaining apple mixture.

4. Bake, uncovered, 10-12 minutes or until cheese begins to melt. Serve warm with crackers.