CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Potato Salads come in all kinds of varieties and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns what makes Lee Ann Miller’s Country Potato Salad so tasty! Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Amish Country Potato Salad

8 cups potatoes, diced and boiled

1 cup celery, diced

½ cup carrots, grated

½ cup green onions, diced

6 hard-boiled eggs, sliced thin

Dressing:

1-2/3 cups Miracle Whip

3 Tablespoons mustard

1-2 Tablespoons milk or half & half

½ cup white sugar

1/8 cup vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/8-1/4 teaspoon mustard seed

1/4 teaspoon onion salt

Put all dressing ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Peel and cube potatoes and boil until done. Cool potatoes and add celery, carrots, onions and eggs. Add dressing mixture and toss gently. Combine well and enjoy!