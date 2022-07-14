CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lee Ann Miller’s “Amish Country Macaroni Salad” is bursting with ‘summertime’ flavor. It is the perfect side dish for a family picnic or party. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.

Amish Country Macaroni Salad

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

4 large hard boiled eggs, chopped (for a little zest use 2 jalapeño pickled eggs & 2 plain)

1 cup red onion, diced

1 cup celery, chopped

1- 4oz. jar pimentos, drained well

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 cups real mayonnaise

3 Tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish

¾ cup white sugar

3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon celery seed

Boil elbow macaroni 8 minutes. Drain without rinsing. Allow to cool and add next 5 ingredients and toss together.

In a separate bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir well. Pour over macaroni mixture and allow to set at least 2 hours or overnight.