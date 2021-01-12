Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Creamy Potato Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) — This is the time of year when a bowl of steaming hot soup is just what taste buds are craving. Country chef Lee Ann Miller has lots of soup recipes in her cookbook and this morning she shares her recipe for Creamy Potato Soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Amish Country Potato Soup

3 cups Yukon potatoes, diced

¼ cup celery, diced

½ cup carrots, finely diced

½ cup onions, chopped

1-1/2 cups chicken stock

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon chicken base

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 cups milk

2/3 cup sour cream

2 Tablespoons all purpose flour

¼ cup hot pepper cheese

2/3 cup sharp American cheese

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

In a medium saucepan, sauté onions in butter until onions are soft. Add chicken

stock, potatoes, celery, carrots, chicken base, salt and pepper. Simmer until potatoes

are tender. Add milk. Stir together sour cream and flour. Add to soup mixture,

stirring until blended. Cook over low heat, until soup begins to thicken. Add cheese

and stir until melted and combined. Add fresh parsley.

*Note- I like to chop up some heated corned beef or off the bone ham (just from the

deli) and top each bowl with about ¼-1/2 cup. Then for garnish, finely shred raw

brussel sprouts & add some micro greens. Before topping soup with greens, lightly

drizzle greens with olive oil and garlic salt. Place greens on top of soup & meat.