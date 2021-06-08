Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Coney Sauce

AMISH COUNTRY, Ohio (WJW) — Are you a mustard, ketchup or pickle relish lover when it comes to topping your hot dog? Country chef Lee Ann Miller shares a recipe that might become your new favorite way to top off a dog and she shares her recipe for Amish Country Coney Sauce with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Amish Country Coney Sauce

Ingredients:

4 lbs. ground beef

8 T. butter (1 stick)

1/2 c. chopped onions

7 Tablespoons flour

2 c. barbecue sauce

3 Tablespoons brown sugar

4 c. ketchup

4 Tablespoons mustard

Directions:

Brown hamburger and drain. Sauté onion in butter, add remaining ingredients, including drained hamburger and simmer for 10-15 minutes on low. This makes a big batch for a group. I like to freeze any extra in quart size freezer bags.

*We love this as a topping for “Sloppy Nachos” with cheese sauce too!

*This can be also be used as “Sloppy Joes” with coleslaw as a topping too.