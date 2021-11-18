Fox Recipe Box: Amish Church Noodles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Amish Church Noodles is a perfect recipe to add to your Thanksgiving feast. The comforting dish can also be a satisfying meal any day of the year with the addition of chicken. Country chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy this recipe is to make. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Amish Church Noodles

Ingredients:

12 oz. homestyle noodles

10 oz. cream of chicken soup

5 T. butter

3 tsp. chicken base

3-1/2 cups chicken broth

2-1/2 cups water

Chicken- cooked, chopped or shredded (optional)

Instructions:

In medium saucepan, combine 3-1/2 cups chicken broth and 2-1/2 cups water, bring to a boil. In a separate small saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter and cook until brown in color. Add 10 oz cream of chicken soup and stir well. Add chicken base, stir until dissolved. Add mixture to boiling broth and water. Stir until combined.

Add 12 oz noodles, gently stir and bring to a boil again. Add chicken, I usually add about ½ – 1 cup (optional). Cover saucepan with lid and turn heat off. Let noodles set. Do not remove lid for at least 20-25 minutes.