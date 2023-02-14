CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller is a veteran when it comes to making fluffy delicious pancakes and she shares her recipe in this edition of Fox Recipe Box. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Amish Buttermilk Pancakes

2 cups all purpose flour

2 Tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

4 Tablespoons vegetable oil

In a mixing bowl combine dry ingredients and stir with wire whisk to combine. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients. Pour over dry ingredients and stir just until combined. Do not over mix. Heat oil or butter on a hot griddle and place ¼-1/2 cup batter to make individual pancakes. When bubbles form on top of pancake, to test, pop a bubble and if it doesn’t close, the pancake is ready to flip. Serve with maple syrup & fresh fruit.