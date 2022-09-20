CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.

Amish Country Apple Crisp

7 cups apples, peeled & cut in bite size pieces (Lee Ann uses Jonagold and Honeycrisp)

1/2 lemon, juiced

2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

1-1/4 cup rolled oats

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter plus 1 Tablespoon

Pinch of salt

Peel & cut up apples and place in a buttered 12 inch skillet or 8×8 baking dish.

Squeeze ½ lemon over apples and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

Combine brown sugar, flour, rolled oats, cinnamon, nutmeg, pinch of salt.

Mix together well.

Cut in cold butter with hand held pastry blender (or you can use your hands) and mix until crumbly.

Place mixture over apples and bake for 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.